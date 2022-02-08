Chief Editor - Voetbalzone

Footballco is the world’s largest football content and media business. Reaching more than 400m football fans across the world each month, with thousands of entertaining and inspiring content pieces every single day. With a growing roster of football brands beneath our belts including Goal, Voetbalzone, and Spox, no one else has our reach or depth of understanding within the game. We are a team of over 300 people, in 16 countries around the world. We’re young, ambitious and we have some serious investment behind us. Our future starts now…





Footballco needs a great mind that loves football to join us. We’re looking for a chief editor to lead Voetbalzone and create world-class content through editorial, social media and video.

We seek a dynamic and progressive chief editor for Voetbalzone who will manage the day-to-day operations of the website and all related platforms.





This is a key position within Footballco and we are looking for someone with a deep knowledge of editorial, video and social publishing who will have a crucial role in the continued growth of one of the Netherlands’ biggest and best-known football websites.





The Voetbalzone chief editor will drive consistency in workflows and structure and deliver a high standard of coverage by developing and communicating a clear strategy.





The successful candidate will lead, direct and inspire the team who are responsible for VZ’s day-to-day editorial, video and social output.





You will be a native Dutch speaker, or fully fluent in Dutch both written and spoken, with an in-depth knowledge and passion for creating the very best online football content.





HERE’S A BREAKDOWN OF WHAT YOU’LL DO (NOT ALL OF IT, JUST THE MOST IMPORTANT STUFF)





Manage and oversee all output for Voetbalzone with a clear and concrete strategy, utilising the dedicated staff for production across editorial, video and social platforms.

Create, develop and assign content in collaboration with the VZ team and with Footballco’s other regional and worldwide reporters and editions.

Lead and inspire your team. Encourage creativity and experimentation and instill an ethos where testing new content strands becomes part of regular output.

Meet agreed targets for UUs, social engagements, video views, App engagement and newsletter sign-ups.

Co-ordinate all output planning; manage the editorial tasks and workflows; hold responsibility for budgeting and payments.

Analyse traffic results and reports to help inform editorial decision-making.









DO YOU HAVE THESE ESSENTIALS?





Extensive Journalistic experience, predominantly online.

Excellent news sense and journalistic instinct, with expertise in Dutch and world football.

Detailed understanding of the digital and social media landscape

Video native with a track record of growth and monetisation both on and off-platform.

Strong communication skills and the ability to manage remote teams.

Proven management proficiency and knowledge.

Excellent interpersonal skills, with an ability to influence and present to people on all levels.

Commercial acumen and a data-driven mindset, with a strong working knowledge of Google Analytics.

Knowledge of and ability to cater for commercial requirements.

Native Dutch speaker, or fully fluent in Dutch both written and spoken, and proficient in English preferred





Footballco is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to, and will not be discriminated against based on age, race, gender, colour, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, disability or any other protected category.





Its with regret that Footballco are unable to offer visa sponsorships for this opportunity